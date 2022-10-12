We like to believe that we have significantly progressed as a society but the latest Census data reveals gender disparities still exist with 42.96 per cent of full-time employed females in the Illawarra contributing to 15 or more hours of domestic work.
Career development specialist Denny Nesbitt from Thirroul said sometimes this ends up costing women their careers.
Ms Nesbitt runs a business where she helps mums deal with career changes, after having had a bit of a personal struggle balancing work and home life.
"There are particularly amongst mums, women who can't really reconcile the idea of being full on into a career when there's so much to manage on the home front," Ms Nesbitt said.
According to the Census data, 42.96 per cent full-time employed females contributed 15 or more hours doing domestic work as compared to 20.74 per cent full-time employed males.
Domestic work including cooking, grocery shopping, cleaning and washing is still very much considered a woman's duties.
"I think it's become the norm because that's what we saw growing up. Our mums took up majority of the chores and things to do at home," Ms Nesbitt said.
With more and more women in the workforce now, Ms Nesbitt believes the added responsibilities of household tasks should not just be the woman's job.
"I think it's a discussion that needs to take place between couples, there may be times when one is busier than the other and the partner should then understand and take on some duties," she said.
Ms Nesbitt believes one of the reasons for the Census numbers could be attributed to the fact that more people are now working from home post-COVID and hence it is easier to indulge in household work.
"An OECD report said two and a half times more women were working from home during COVID and I wonder if it was because they felt like it was easier to manage household work that way," Ms Nesbitt said.
Ms Nesbitt said it would be great if the flexible option was embraced by women for them to do things for themselves instead of having to worry about domestic work.
"Wouldn't it be nice if those women were doing something like taking a break or exercising rather than rushing out of a meeting to hang washing on the line."
Denny Nesbitt is researching on and writing a book about mums and career change to better understand and represent women balancing work and home.
UOW academic Dr Chantel Carr believes the burden of household duties on women was exacerbated by the pandemic.
"Everyone was home for most of it and that meant the pre-existing gender disparities made the bulk of the work fall on women," Dr Carr said.
Dr Carr believes the household division of labour is very structured with women taking on more everyday tasks and men's tasks being more project-oriented.
"There's also a traditional expectation that men should not be interrupted during work whereas it's the women who gets the call from the school when her child is sick," Dr Carr said.
The social scientist said people's contribution to paid work should be valued equally irrespective of the gender and much work needs to be done as a society.
