Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

All lanes of Hume Mwy at Campbelltown reopened after police investigate crash

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 12 2022 - 10:18am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic pictured backed up along Narellan Road on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Live TRaffic NSW.

A crime scene has been established on the Hume Motorway following a crash, which has caused "significant traffic delays".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.