A crime scene has been established on the Hume Motorway following a crash, which has caused "significant traffic delays".
The operation closed all northbounds lanes of the Hume Motorway at Campbelltown earlier Wednesday afternoon, however have now been reopened, according to Transport Management Centre.
Traffic was significantly delayed and is expected to remain heavy for some time as the area is cleared.
All southbound lanes of the motorway are also open.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW crews attended the scene, and it is understood the operation is now wrapped up.
At this stage, NSW Police could not provide any further details surrounding the crash and the condition of those involved.
More to come.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
