Significant traffic delays as police operation underway at Hume Mwy

A crime scene has been established on the Hume Motorway following a crash, which has caused "significant traffic delays".
All northbound lanes of the Hume Motorway are closed at Campbelltown due to a police operation which is expected to continue for the next few hours, according to a NSW Police spokesperson.
The motorway is closed to all northbound traffic at Narellan Road.
Drivers are advised that to keep travelling north, Narrellan Road and Camden Valley Way or Narellan Road and Oxley Street/Campbelltown Road can be used.
Northbound traffic on the Hume Motorway remains very heavy, and drivers have been advised by the Transport Management Centre to expect significant delays.
All southbound lanes of the motorway are open.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW crews are at the scene.
At this stage, NSW Police could not provide any further details surrounding the crash and the condition of those involved.
More to come.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
