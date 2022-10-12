Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Significant traffic delays as police operation underway at Hume Mwy

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Significant traffic delays as police operation underway at Hume Mwy

A crime scene has been established on the Hume Motorway following a crash, which has caused "significant traffic delays".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.