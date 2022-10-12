The actions of Wollongong teacher Phil Saunders in running his hand down a student's back and touching her bottom have been described as "brazen" and "severe".
Saunders, 48, is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person under his authority and two counts of indecent assault of a person under 16. Saunders is also facing charges of gambling with a minor and stalking and intimidating a fellow teacher.
Saunders has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
In the second day of Saunders' hearing at Wollongong Local Court opened crown prosecutor Tim George said the prosecution evidence would include statements from the alleged victims and eyewitnesses to Saunders' behaviour.
One two occasions, Saunders is alleged to have indecently assaulted students at the school where he worked. One of the incidents occurred when a student was waiting at a student services counter with a friend.
Mr George alleged Saunders inserted himself between the two students and then ran his hand down the back of one of the students and touched her bottom. He added this "brazen" act occurred "in plain sight" of the friend.
"[The act] abuses a position of trust, " Mr George said. "He is in the position of a teacher of a student. Students go to school to be taught by teachers not touched by teachers."
Magistrate Michael Ong said in the student's statement, the student then turned to her friend and in an expression of "shock and disbelief" gazed at her friend to say "did you see that".
In the second incident, Saunders is alleged to have behaved similarly towards another student at the same school which left her fearful of what her teacher might do next. Mr George said the actions of Saunders had a lasting impact on the student.
"Whenever I spoke with Saunders, I had my back close to the wall so he could not touch my bottom," Mr George said, quoting from the student's statement.
The court heard that the alleged offences were revealed by the students to their parents at a graduation dinner and at a 21st birthday party.
The court also heard from a fellow teacher who Saunders is alleged to have intimidated. Languages teacher Sally Johnston said after disagreements between the pair on two occasions when they were supervising a paddleboarding class, Saunders unleashed a "tirade" at her in front of students on school grounds.
Ms Johston said Saunders was leading a class towards the school oval when he began shouting at her, saying words she took to mean that she should have resolved the paddleboarding disagreements with him, rather than reporting them to their supervisors.
Ms Johnston said she replied "This is not the time or place" as Saunders continued allegedly yelling and shouting at her.
"I started crying," Ms Johnston said. "I was in shock, I was upset, a bit angry but I just felt, I've never felt like that in all my years of work, as a or teacher anywhere else."
Ms Johnston said she later spoke with the other teacher who had seen what happened who told her Saunders had said words to the effect of "You better watch yourself, you don't know who you're dealing with".
In cross examination, defence barrister Mark Higgins put forward that what Ms Johnston said occurred was different to what she wrote in her emails to her supervisors and that the emails were not an accurate account of what happened on the day. Ms Johnston disagreed.
The hearing continues.
