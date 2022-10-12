A man has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine in Wollongong on behalf of alleged Primbee drug king pin Daniel Bojlevski.
Kieran James Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, one a small quantity and one a traffickable quantity.
According to documents tendered to the court, on January 28, 2021 at 3.05pm, Bojlevski visited Davis's unit at Gladstone Avenue Wollongong and supplied him with two grams of cocaine which he would sell to others.
Bojlevski is alleged to have run a large drug syndicate with his father and was arrested in September 2021 and his case remains before the courts. In Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, Davis's solicitor Nicholas Ashby said his client had turned to using cocaine to take the edge off during COVID.
Mr Ashby said the amounts were not large and that it was a case of "social supply". Magistrate Claire Girotto disagreed. But said she would give Davis a chance. She sentenced him to a two year conditional release order. No conviction was recorded.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.