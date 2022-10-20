The Illawarra's most hatted chef forages in the sand dunes for local and native ingredients to add something extra to his culinary delights - and he's encouraging us to do likewise.
Former part-owner of highly rated Wollongong fine diner Caveau, Simon Evans is taking his cooking skills to new heights at Bangalay in Shoalhaven Heads.
"Our menu is based on what's growing in the season but I also like to forage for wild stuff that's growing in the dunes like saltbush, beach mustard, cheek weed, sorrel, turkey rhubarb and Warrigal greens," Evans said.
He said home cooks could find ingredients in even the most everyday of places, like their backyards. And in Australia's backyard reside more options underrated by Western diners.
"Emu fillets are on the menu," Evens said. "They taste more like beef than chicken and are easier to cook than kangaroo. They should be sold in supermarkets."
For International Chef's Day on Thursday, Evans opened up about what makes him tick in the kitchen.
Despite his expertise in haute cuisine, Evans is looking to native Australian ingredients. And neither he nor his staff wear a chef's hat - or toque - in the kitchen - but anyone with hair that is long enough to drop into a dish could be threatened with wearing a toque.
"My barber gives me a mid-skin-fade haircut so hair won't drop into food," Mr Evans said.
The 100 folds in the toque are part of French culinary mythology and are said to represent the number of ways to prepare an egg.
"I marvel at the versatility of eggs on a weekly basis because they are the backbone of lots of good recipes including batters, doughs, pastries and cakes," Evans said.
"I think I know close to 100 ways to cook an egg ... and the worst way is to poach an egg in oil.
Evans said Bangalay uses up to 600 eggs a week, with hollandaise and bearnaise sauces among his favourite egg recipes. He said eggs need to be "super-fresh", as in laid the day before.
"When you go to make a vegan meal the hard part is not to include eggs," Mr Evans said.
"You can change the milk to nut based or a cream replacement made with lentils but eggs are key to so many recipes."
Ratatouille is a movie that Evans watches "at least once a year" because it's the most credible portrayal of a restaurant kitchen.
"The analogy in the film of head chef taking credit as junior chefs move up ranks is very true," he said. "Most films or any other media show chefs in 'too' clean aprons and not actually cooking."
As a hatted chef, Evans said it's hard when he's invited to dinner.
"People get nervous and say it's not up to your standard or it's not restaurant quality," he said.
"I'm just happy if someone else is cooking, but if the pasta is mush don't serve me pasta."
Evans is sharing the wealth now with his tips for two everyday home favourites:
Ingredients:
1 red onion, 1 carrot, 1 stick of celery
3 cloves of garlic or more
Bunch oregano chopped - taste is better than basil.
100 ml red wine
700 mL bottle passata
1 beef stock cube
500g of beef mince
500g of pasta - fettuccine or linguine. Spaghetti is not shaped for bolognese sauce
Method:
Start with a hot frying pan.
Fry off mince until liquid is out of it and it browns.
Finely dice veges, add to mince and turn the heat down. Stir for 3-5 min.
Add wine and cook for one minute on medium heat.
Add passata, crumble stock cube in. Fill passata jar with water and add, with oregano. Cook for an hour until sauce thickens.
Cook pasta until it's 75 per cent cooked, then add to the sauce to finish.
Add a little starchy water from the pasta.
Stir through and serve.
Brine the chicken in five per cent brine - 5 grams of salt per 100mL - for a minimum of one hour.
Put it on a plate, cover and refrigerate overnight. This will help dry the skin so it will get crispy when baked.
Insert a lemon into the cavity - it holds the shape of the chicken and slows down overcooking of the breast meat
Preheat oven to very hot - at least 200C. Cook for 35 min on high, then turn down to 180 C for 20 min. Remove and rest for 20 min.
Poke the chicken leg with a knife. If the juice that comes out is pink it's not cooked - and if it's clear it is cooked.
* Evans does not add any garlic, onion or herbs to the chicken while cooking.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
