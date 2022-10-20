Illawarra Mercury
The region's most hatted chef Simon Evans is celebrating International Chef's Day by encouraging us all to forage for food

Louise Negline
Louise Negline
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:00am
Chef Simon Evans foraging in his backyard - often he can be found looking for greens in the dunes. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The Illawarra's most hatted chef forages in the sand dunes for local and native ingredients to add something extra to his culinary delights - and he's encouraging us to do likewise.

