Two cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway just past Croome Lane, with emergency services attending the scene.
The incident occurred just before 9pm Wednesday evening at Albion Park Rail, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Two of the three southbound lanes are closed due to the incident and motorists are advised to exercise caution.
At this stage, the condition of those involved is unknown.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
