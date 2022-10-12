No one injured after crash at Albion Park Rail

Two cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway just past Croome Lane, with emergency services attending the scene.
The incident occurred just before 9pm Wednesday evening at Albion Park Rail, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Two patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics however both did not need treatment and were uninjured.
Two of the three southbound lanes were closed due to the incident, with one of the cars reportedly flipped on the side of the road.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
