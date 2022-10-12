Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

No one injured after crash at Albion Park Rail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image.

Two cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway just past Croome Lane, with emergency services attending the scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.