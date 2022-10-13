Title-winning NBL MVP Xavier Cooks attracted international attention with his fearsome dunk for the Sydney Kings against Melbourne United.
The son of former Hawks assistant coach Eric Cooks, Xavier showed why he is one of the region's finest products and is part of the Mercury People's Choice Award for next month's Illawarra Sports Awards.
The Sydney Kings superstar in the NBL has risen to one of the top basketball talents in the country.
Just a few years prior he was a relative unknown, but since playing in Germany in 2018 and then signing a multi-year deal with the Kings in 2019, Cooks has never looked back from there.
Following his nomination for the award, he told the Mercury he was over the moon to be considered and it means the world to him considering the other contenders he would be up against for the prize.
"It means a lot," he said.
"I'm a proud Wollongong man, I love the region and it's just an honour to be in the list of those people.
"'Volko' [UFC fighter Alex Volkanovski] is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, Emma McKeon, all these people that are just unbelievable athletes in their field. It's an honour."
Cooks said he was very much enjoying his life at the moment and feels near the top of his game just a few fixtures into the new NBL season.
"I'm definitely having a bit of a break-out season," he said. "We've only played three games so far so it's kind-of hard to judge we're off to a great start and I've been playing some pretty good basketball," Cooks said.
It's been a whirlwind week for the 2022 grand final winner and MVP after making headlines worldwide for his absolutely stunning dunk against Melbourne United.
"It was a pretty crazy drunk," he said.
"It's definitely doing it's rounds and I've definitely seen it about 10 too many times. It was a cool moment."
The Kings have begun their NBL season with three wins and zero losses with their next game to be against the Cairns Taipans on Friday evening.
There are a number of world-class athletes named on the shortlist for the award including McKeon, Volkanovski, footballer Caitlin Foord and Dragons rugby league stars Ben Hunt, Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis.
Sam Froling from the Illawarra Hawks is shortlisted for the award as well as Luke Pople from the Roller Hawks.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
