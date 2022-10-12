Update
Samantha Bruce has been found safe after police earlier appealed for information on her whereabouts.
Ms Bruce was found in Killalea State Park, Shell Cove, just before 11am on Thursday.
She is being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Police thanked the public for assistance finding her.
Earlier
Police are appealing for the public's assistance to find a woman missing from the Illawarra.
Samantha Bruce, 24, was last seen leaving a home in College Place, Gwynneville about 12.30pm yesterday.
Ms Bruce's family became concerned when she did not contact them and could not be located and then notified police.
There are concerns for Ms Bruce's welfare as she lives with conditions that require medication.
Ms Bruce is of caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall and of large build. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Police say she might be driving a 2003 blue Holden Astra convertible with NSW registration.
Ms Bruce is known to visit the Wollongong, Bulli and Figtree areas.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Ms Bruce's location should contact Wollongong police station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.
