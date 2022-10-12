Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police appealed for help to find Samatha Bruce from Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:23am, first published October 12 2022 - 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Bruce was last seen in Gywnneville at 12.30pm on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.