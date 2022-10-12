We all recognise the names of the leaders of the pack when it comes to University prestige - Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge and Stanford - but where does the University of Wollongong sit?
The 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings has rated UOW in the top 250 out of more than 1600 institutions worldwide.
If an institution doesn't make it into the top 200, there's no specific ranking so UOW sits somewhere between 201 and 250.
UOW shares the 250 ranking with the University of Newcastle, Queensland University of Technology and Western Sydney University.
The University of Canberra made it into the top 300, while Charles Sturt University made it into the 1200 club.
The winner for Australia was the University of Melbourne making it under the 'top 40', with a global ranking of 34.
What does this global ranking mean for UOW?
On the score card, UOW has been recognised with a 42 per cent improvement in its teaching reputation, its research reputation is up by 15 per cent and industry income scores are up by 3 per cent.
UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia Davidson welcomed the rankings results.
"The education sector in Australia and around the world is still evolving from the disruptions caused by the pandemic, and it is a testament to our researchers who have ensured that the quality of teaching and learning remains outstanding, amidst all the challenges that created barriers to accessing quality education during the pandemic," Professor Davidson said.
"These rankings also reflect UOW's engagement with local communities across its campuses to support students through scholarships and partnering with local industry to provide impactful graduate outcomes for students in those regions."
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
