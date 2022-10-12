As a high school student, the HSC is a milestone in your education. Review these five tips so that you are all set to shine on the day.
Don't forget the no-brainers. Ensure you arrive at least 15 minutes early for your exam, so you're not worried about being late.
Also, make sure you have the equipment needed and allowed for that exam. This might include pens (black), pencils, an eraser, a highlighter, a ruler, an approved calculator, a watch, and a water bottle (with no labels).
Visit the NSW Education Standards Authority website and review the exam equipment list.
Remember that mobile phones, smartwatches and programmable and electronic devices (other than authorised calculators) are not allowed into the exam room.
You've taken your seat and filled out your name and number. When the exam time starts, begin by going through the entire exam paper, including the important front page, during reading time. Make sure there are no surprise hard questions that may require more attention/time.
Make sure to find the compulsory questions first.
Choose the alternative you prefer when a question has options.
Make sure you know how long to spend on each section - keep five to 10 minutes at the end to check over the whole paper. Allocate time wisely. Give yourself more time for the harder questions.
Once you can start writing, it's a great idea to jot down everything filling your brain that you think you might forget. Do this on a blank page of the exam paper. This will allow you to concentrate on one question at a time. It also gives you something to refer back to later, like your own reference material.
You don't have to start the exam at Question 1 and move through in that order. It can be helpful to start with an 'easy' question first - yes, of course, the idea of easy is all relative. But starting out with the question you're most sure you have a great answer for will calm your nerves and build your confidence. Leave the hardest questions for the middle of the exam time.
Circle or highlight important words in questions worth eight marks or more - these questions usually require multiple paragraphs.
For an extended response, planning is essential.
Access NESA's Writing Essays page for more advice
Read more about what a keyword is on the NESA site.
This is obviously really important. Misinterpreting a question can really hurt. Focus on reading the question clearly and answer the question asked in the format required. It's a good idea to re-read the question a few times and be absolutely sure you're clear on the specific question before you start writing. No exam question will ask you to write down everything you know about a topic.
Use the marks allocated to understand the amount of time you should give to each answer (the higher the mark, the greater importance) or the number of lines given as an indicator as to how much you should write.
Don't spend a lot of time on a two-mark question at the expense of a 10-mark question.
Don't use dot points unless you are specifically asked to list them.
Use a topic sentence; visit the NESA website for an external link on crafting good topic sentences.
Information from educationstandards.nsw.edu.au.
The support of your social network can help you get through the stress of your HSC exams.
Here's seven ways you and your mates can support each other:
Be proud of your resilience
There's no doubt that year 12 is a tough and challenging year and the last 12 months have been pretty tumultuous. It's important to remind your friends just how resilient you've all been. Looking back is just as important as looking forward to appreciating how far you've come. So pat yourself on the back and be confident.
Check in with a friend
During a study break, a quick check in - "Hi, how's it going?", "Good luck! All the best!" or "How was the exam?" - lets a friend know you're thinking of them during the day.
You could also find a funny meme or video clip. If your friends are feeling a bit stressed or down, this might help them out. It's also another way of letting them know you're thinking about them, without all the awkwardness of saying it.
Schedule in times to connect within the study group/timetable.
Take study breaks together
Study requires sustenance so locking in a regular time to grab a bite together (physically or virtually) is a simple and convenient way to keep hanging out.
Do physical activities together
Take the edge off study stress by locking in a daily or weekly time where you kick a ball around or play cricket or jog together. Whatever sport is your preference. Ideally, choose something that's going to be fun - not simply gruelling exercise. It can be a great communal way to all hang out and burn off stress.
Contact others outside your social network
Don't just think of your mates. You're all in this together. Identify schoolmates who may be a bit isolated or seem stressed or troubled. Sending them a thoughtful and positive message will mean a lot, especially as it will be unexpected.
Make post-HSC plans
There's also a lot that you can plan for. Encourage your mates to tell you what they're looking forward to doing after the exams are over. Focus on those well-deserved celebratory plans. It's your reward for all that hard work. You're almost there!
Reach out for help
If the problem is bigger than you and your friend can handle, or you feel you can't support your friend on your own, reach out for support from your school such as school counselling staff, a teacher, SSO or year adviser. Outside of school reach out to a trusted adult, GP or if urgent help is needed - there are services available for you online or phone 24/7.
Source: education.nsw.gov.au/student-wellbeing
Year 12 students preparing for the HSC exams should avoid cramming in the next 12 days and instead focus on consolidating what they know and safeguarding their physical and mental health.
University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures Professor John Fischetti likened the HSC to a marathon.
"If you were going to run a marathon in two weeks, you wouldn't run one this week because you would be so physically debilitated, dehydrated or potentially injured that you wouldn't do your best," he said. "At this point, all the preparation is done, all the cognitive load has been managed, there's certainly the ability to do a little review and get your mind around anything with key concepts, but the best thing you can really do is take care of yourself by proper eating and proper rest and not over-worrying by staying up in cram sessions."
Professor Fischetti said students scaling back didn't mean they should stop reading or reviewing. They just needn't overwhelm themselves. Students could devote any spare time to socialising, exercising or reading something not tied to study and to remember there was a life beyond exams.
"Making sure your university application, your TAFE application, your job application has been done during this time is really helpful, knowing there is life after the HSC," he said. "Even if it didn't go well at all, there are opportunities to do enabling programs and support bridging courses that, by six months from December, could put you right back on the track to be what you were thinking you were going to do. It used to be this was the be-all-end-all, and all your chips are all in, now it's really not."
He advised all students, including those who had received early university offers, didn't know what they wanted to do, or were planning a gap year - to aim high and try their best to keep their options open and not risk forming a "bad habit".
Professor Fischetti encouraged parents, carers, siblings and friends to have a calming, positive attitude. "They may be reliving their own experiences about how hard or harsh it all was, and you can't redo that now. Really make sure you're providing support and love and care that it's going to be fine," he said. "You're just going to go and do your best, and we have Plan A and Plan B and Plan C, and even if we don't know what Plan D is, we'll figure that out.
"The moment it's over, everything is still possible, don't think that somehow your personal identity is attached to whatever ATAR score you get." He added students should support each other on exam days. "Go in with a friend nurturing you, and you're nurturing them," he said. "Remember the test-taking strategies: to read the prompt thoroughly, pace yourself, and ensure you're hydrated."
The HSC is an important milestone, everybody needs to do their best, but no option is off the table at the end of it.- Professor John Fischetti, University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures
More than 67,000 NSW students are on track to complete their HSC this year.
The number of students - 67,327 to be exact - makes the Higher School Certificate the most popular school credential in Australia in 2022.
Another 8166 students are studying one or more HSC courses in 2022; most of these students are not yet in year 12.
Of the total 75,493 students studying one or more HSC courses, 39,134 are females, and 36,359 are males.
Most students - 61,344 - are studying for the HSC at schools in major cities. The others are studying in regional (11,534) and remote (2453) areas of NSW, and a small number (161) outside Australia.
The most popular courses are English (compulsory), Mathematics, Biology, Business Studies, Personal Development, Health & Physical Education, Studies of Religion, Legal Studies, Modern History, Chemistry, Community and Family Studies, Visual Arts, Physics, Hospitality, Ancient History and Industrial Technology.
A quarter of the total cohort - 19,103 students - are enrolled in at least one HSC Vocational Educational and Training (VET) course. Of these, 17,080 are enrolled in one or more of the VET Industry curriculum frameworks and 2344 students are enrolled in at least one HSC Life Skills course.
Just 5317 students are enrolled in at least one HSC Language course, with Japanese the most popular, followed by French, Italian, Chinese and Spanish.
The snapshots are provided by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA).
HSC written exams start on Wednesday, October 12 and finish on Friday, November 4. Results will be released on Thursday, December 15.
Good luck to each and every HSC student in 2022.