Rest is key before the HSC Advertising Feature

It's important to remember there is life after the HSC exams. Picture Shutterstock

Year 12 students preparing for the HSC exams should avoid cramming in the next 12 days and instead focus on consolidating what they know and safeguarding their physical and mental health.



University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures Professor John Fischetti likened the HSC to a marathon.

"If you were going to run a marathon in two weeks, you wouldn't run one this week because you would be so physically debilitated, dehydrated or potentially injured that you wouldn't do your best," he said. "At this point, all the preparation is done, all the cognitive load has been managed, there's certainly the ability to do a little review and get your mind around anything with key concepts, but the best thing you can really do is take care of yourself by proper eating and proper rest and not over-worrying by staying up in cram sessions."

Professor Fischetti said students scaling back didn't mean they should stop reading or reviewing. They just needn't overwhelm themselves. Students could devote any spare time to socialising, exercising or reading something not tied to study and to remember there was a life beyond exams.

"Making sure your university application, your TAFE application, your job application has been done during this time is really helpful, knowing there is life after the HSC," he said. "Even if it didn't go well at all, there are opportunities to do enabling programs and support bridging courses that, by six months from December, could put you right back on the track to be what you were thinking you were going to do. It used to be this was the be-all-end-all, and all your chips are all in, now it's really not."

He advised all students, including those who had received early university offers, didn't know what they wanted to do, or were planning a gap year - to aim high and try their best to keep their options open and not risk forming a "bad habit".

Professor Fischetti encouraged parents, carers, siblings and friends to have a calming, positive attitude. "They may be reliving their own experiences about how hard or harsh it all was, and you can't redo that now. Really make sure you're providing support and love and care that it's going to be fine," he said. "You're just going to go and do your best, and we have Plan A and Plan B and Plan C, and even if we don't know what Plan D is, we'll figure that out.

"The moment it's over, everything is still possible, don't think that somehow your personal identity is attached to whatever ATAR score you get." He added students should support each other on exam days. "Go in with a friend nurturing you, and you're nurturing them," he said. "Remember the test-taking strategies: to read the prompt thoroughly, pace yourself, and ensure you're hydrated."