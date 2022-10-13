He was a fan favourite during his stint in Wollongong, but Antonius Cleveland will now be the enemy when the Hawks fly to South Australia for Saturday night's clash with the 36ers.
Illawarra players will board a plane on Friday to prepare for the game, as the Hawks prepare to improve on their 1-2 record to start the season.
But Cleveland - who won the NBL's defensive player of the year last campaign in Wollongong before departing in June - looms large for their opponents. It will be the first time Cleveland has faced his old outfit, having sat out the NBL Blitz pre-season clash between the sides.
However, the 28-year-old has been in good form since arriving at the 36ers, including scoring 22 points in their historic 134-124 win over Phoenix Suns earlier this month, which marked the first time an NBL side had beaten a NBA team.
One man who knows how dangerous Cleveland can be is Hawks head coach Jacob Jackomas, who worked closely with the guard during his time in the Illawarra.
"He will be fired up, there's no question about that. We knew last year that any time Antonius was motivated, he played a good game, so we've got to be ready for that," Jackomas said.
"But it's like that with a few teams. We play the Kings, they're a familiar foe. We play against Justin Simon, he's a familiar foe. Harry Froling's going to be a familiar foe.
"So it's a credit to our program, we've found guys out of it that have gone on to be in pieces in the league.
"But we've got our next pieces coming through. We've got George [King], he's a good player. And Tyler [Harvey] has remained here, and Sam [Froling] too.
"So he [Cleveland] will be motivated against us, but it's not ill will or anything. We thought we helped us a lot getting to where he is right now, and he helped us a lot."
Illawarra will head into Saturday night's clash without a third import, as the search continues for a replacement for injured star Justin Robinson.
Robinson has been ruled out for the season due to a torn meniscus, with the club hoping to unveil a new import next week.
In the meantime, Jackomas said it was crucial for everyone to share the workload to fill Robinson's void.
"With George being away during pre-season, it was our first opportunity to have all three of our imports on the floor at the same time. Obviously it's another setback for us, but we showed a bit of character last weekend [against Perth], and we've got another tough one this weekend," he said.
"We'll keep doing what we're doing, and keep looking for slight improvements. We need to be better when we have leads, that's important, but we're not really changing anything we're doing as a whole because we've obviously had a lot of changes, and confusing the guys right now wouldn't be a good thing.
"Everyone needs to step up, we can't just iron in on one player and say 'you've got to fill the role of someone while filling your individual role as well'. I've got to do a bit better, our coaches have got to do a bit better, our support staff has got to a bit better because we've got less bodies. We've got to manage that, and I've got to be able to teach a bit quicker.
"And the players have got to step up.
"We're not going to get anything done with this group if it's not a team effort."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
