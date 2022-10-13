Body found near Hume Motorway in hit-and-run probe

A body has been found near the Hume Motorway, with police investigating whether it is that of a hit-and-run victim.
They say the human remains were found on Wednesday afternoon on the motorway near Campbelltown.
"Police commenced a search along the Hume Highway after reports were received that a person had possibly been hit by a vehicle earlier in the week," police said.
A crime scene was established, which closed all northbound lanes to traffic.
Officers began an investigation to recover the remains, which will be forensically examined.
"It's believed a person - who has not been identified - was hit by a vehicle in the area earlier this week," police said
Investigations continue and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Australian Associated Press
