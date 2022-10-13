Regular southern Illawarra road closures mean none shall pass

Ongoing road closures in southern Illawarra - one of which could be closed until Christmas - is hurting Southern Highlands businesses, according to former federal Liberal candidate Mike Cains.
Kiama Municipal Council is working on repairs to Jamberoo Mountain Road and while, construction tenders have yet to be called, it is hoping to have it open by Christmas.
"Having Jamberoo Mountain Road closed is a major inconvenience for many people, and I can assure them we have been wasting no time working on this project," said council's engineering and works director Mike Dowd.
Mr Cains runs a dairy in Robertson and the closure of that road, along with intermittent closures of Macquarie Pass and the Illawarra Highway due to rain, is having an impact.
"Our business is personally affected by it," Mr Cains said.
"If you talk to businesses throughout Robertson they'll say the same thing. If you talk to people who own businesses in Jamberoo they're particularly affected as well."
He added that residents will be affected during the summer months, being unable to reach the beaches of Kiama, Gerroa and Berry.
"Kiama Council just doesn't have the capacity to be able to look after a complex road like Jamberoo Mountain Road," Mr Cains said.
"We know that - it needs to be given over to the state like Macquarie Pass has."
That's actually something Kiama Council agrees with - it has resolved to write to the NSW Government to seek the reclassification of Jamberoo Mountain Road from a regional road to a state road
