Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Regular southern Illawarra road closures mean none shall pass

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 13 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Illawarra road closures are affecting Mike Cains' Robertson business - and he says he's not alone. Picture by Robert Peet

Ongoing road closures in southern Illawarra - one of which could be closed until Christmas - is hurting Southern Highlands businesses, according to former federal Liberal candidate Mike Cains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.