Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Flames aim to defend home turf in Regional Bash battle with South Coast Crew

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Hearn bowling for Wests last season. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Mitch Hearn is set to lead a strong Illawarra Flames side when they kick off their Regional Bash campaign at North Dalton Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.