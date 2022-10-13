Mitch Hearn is set to lead a strong Illawarra Flames side when they kick off their Regional Bash campaign at North Dalton Park on Friday night.
The Flames will take on South Coast Crew in a historic clash, as it marks the first time that a Regional Bash game has been played under lights in the Illawarra.
The competition attracts some of NSW and ACT's best male and female talent.
"The Regional Bash is one of the more exciting initiatives in country cricket," Cricket NSW board member Paul Marjoribanks said.
"The competition sends a strong message of road safety across regional NSW with teams often travelling long distances to play."
Illawarra Flames:
Jayden Zarah-Smith, Jono Rose, Tyler Johns, Arron Kornberger, Zac Churchill, Jake O'Connell, Angus Cummin, Mason King, Udara Jayasundara, Mitch Hearn, Alex Debs and Toby Dodds. Coach: Grant Tilling.
Southern Crew:
Brett Gilly, Dylan Rae, Tim Goodall, Nathan Brown, William Gamble, Mitchell Constantinou, Justin Weller, Hyeon Parsons, Kealan Blattner, Justin Rumble, Cameron Herd and Elliott Brooks. Coach: Craig Hogan
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
