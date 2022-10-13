Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shoalhaven trainer Terry Robinson ready to climb Kosciuszko again with Art Cadeau

By Tim Barrow
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:40am, first published October 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Heads trainer Terry Robinson is confident Art Cadeau will defend his Kosciuszko title at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.