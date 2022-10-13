Shoalhaven Heads trainer Terry Robinson is confident Art Cadeau will defend his Kosciuszko title at Randwick on Saturday.
Art Cadeau, who surged late to edge out 2019 winner Handle The Truth last year, was the fourth horse selected to contest the $2 million race and is an $11 chance with Bet365.
"We think the horse has matured considerably since last year and he seems to be a lot stronger as well," Robinson told ACM Racing reporter Sam Baker.
"It's good that he has improved strength-wise because he will need to be this year with it being the strongest field by far that he's faced.
"It's an amazing concept that has definitely been a game-changer for country trainers and horses, it's just great to be a part of.
"I'm probably most excited for the atmosphere on the day, it's a class race that we are very lucky to be part of."
Tommy Berry saluted on Art Cadeau last year, but will be replaced by Damian Lane, after electing to head to Melbourne for Caulfield Cup day.
It's a big day of mountain climbing on Saturday, with the Brett Cavanough-trained It's Me a $5 favourite, ahead of David McColm's Far Too Easy and Geoff Duyrea's Front Page ($5.50) and Handle The Truth ($10) also in the market.
Warwick Farm trainer Joe Pride will tackle the world's richest race on Saturday, the $15 million The Everest at Royal Randwick, with Eduardo ($9) among the leading contenders to oppose defending champion Nature Strip.
Gaining a taste of success this week, Pride saw four-year-old mare Principessa break through at her ninth start, booting clear in a 1200-metres Maiden at Kembla Grange.
After six career placings, Principessa moved back to the inside and kicked away with Jason Collett on board, winning by a half length from a fast-finishing Shrill Whistle out of the Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable.
Young trainer Sam Kavanagh overcame setbacks to book Kayobi's ticket in the $700,000 Four Pillars in a fortnight's time, overpowering local hopes Mentalism (Gwenda Markwell) and Prince Aurelius (Tyrone Coyle).
"I've had a bit of tough couple of weeks, missing trials and had a virus through the stable, I wasn't even going to run today," he told Sky Racing. "I'm just glad to get that out of the way. I'm happy, pressure's off."
On Saturday, Kembla trainer Brett Lazzarini chases a spot in the Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day with Wild Chap - already with a shot at the Epsom after winning the through the wild card race at Randwick.
Kerry Parker waited a week for a shot at the Group 3 Angst Stakes with Hope In Your Heart, but returns to Randwick as an $11 chance after last week was abandoned mid-meeting.
