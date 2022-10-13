Father of Bellambi boy who died in crash granted bail to attend funeral

The father of the 12-year-old Bellambi boy who tragically died in a crash at Towradgi last Tuesday has been granted bail so he can attend his son's funeral, a court has heard.
The man, who will not be named to protect the boy's identity, is on remand in jail. He applied to be temporarily released at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday so he could be involved in his son's funeral arrangements and service.
Magistrate Claire Girotto expressed her condolences to the man, and acknowledged it was a "very traumatic" time for him and the boy's mother, who was also in the courtroom.
The boy's mother told the court it was vital for the boy's father to be actively involved in funeral arrangements as part of cultural traditions.
The boy died following a car crash on Memorial Drive, Towradgi in early October.
Police are still investigating his death and a 17-year-old by has been charged with six offences including dangerous driving occasioning death. The matter is before the court.
While acknowledging it was a "distressing time", police prosecutor Amelia Wall said there were difficulties surrounding attending the funeral given there is an apprehended violence order (AVO) in place prohibiting the man from contacting the boy's mother.
Magistrate Girotto granted the man bail and ordered he can only leave the house for the purposes of being involved in funeral preparations, attending the funeral, and medical reasons.
"It's a very, very traumatic situation for the father ... as I understand cultural requirements are that he be part of organisation of the funeral," Magistrate Girotto said.
He must also be accompanied by family members who were listed by the magistrate when leaving his bail residence.
The man expressed his gratitude to the court for allowing his release.
Magistrate Girotto also adjusted a condition of the AVO in place to protect the boy's mother, which will allow him to contact her during funeral arrangements and the funeral.
He will be prohibited from contacting her after the funeral.
The man stands accused of two counts of contravening an AVO, behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, and common assault.
Read more Illawarra court stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.