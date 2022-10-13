Illawarra Mercury
Father of Bellambi boy who died in crash granted bail to attend funeral

A roadside memorial at the site of a serious crash on Memorial Drive in Towradgi.

The father of the 12-year-old Bellambi boy who tragically died in a crash at Towradgi last Tuesday has been granted bail so he can attend his son's funeral, a court has heard.

