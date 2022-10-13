Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW's Op Shop Ball plans great night out for Global Climate Change Week

By Newsroom
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied

Instead of spending your Saturday night getting a takeaway and watching Netflix, the University of Wollongong is inviting you to attend their first Op Shop Ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.