Instead of spending your Saturday night getting a takeaway and watching Netflix, the University of Wollongong is inviting you to attend their first Op Shop Ball.
The event promises to inspire people to shop sustainably and eat sustainably sourced and produced food.
Taking place on Saturday, October 15 at 6pm in the Innovation Campus' Central Building, the event will be a part of the UOW Global Climate Change Week celebrations.
The Op Shop Ball, promises to be an evening full of sustainable fashion, locally sourced and produced vegetarian food, funky music and inspiring conversations.
The keynote speaker during the night will be author Claire O'Rourke with entertainment from The Con Artists and 1140 Street Band.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.