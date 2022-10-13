Local users of the jetties on the Windang foreshore are calling for a permanent solution to allow safe use of the waterway.
Last Sunday, residents awoke to see the beloved jetties collapsed into the waterway.
The jetties had been in a state of disrepair since early 2022 after confusion between Wollongong City Council and the NSW state government left the structures in limbo, with neither body seeking to take responsibility.
This was resolved recently, when a meeting clarified that the jetties are the responsibility of Crown Lands while the reserve is the responsibility of Wollongong council.
A NSW Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said work has begun to secure a contractor for the removal of the the pylons and decking of the existing jetties, future investigations will determine the possibility of a replacement.
"Crown Lands will investigate the possibility of reinstating a temporary jetty along the Windang foreshore," the spokesperson said.
"Crown Lands will engage the community on any new permanent jetty proposal."
Karen Moreira said she often used the jetties for fishing, up to once a week during summer and having a structure in place attracted fish and aquatic life to the area.
"The fish need structures so if there's no jetties, there's no structures for the fish," she said.
Ms Moreira said she would regularly see a range of sealife, including blackfish, small bream, whiting and salmon, but with the jetties disintegrating and changes in the flow of water there were less and less to catch.
"You can tell it's gone down."
Windang resident Sherene Askew said something needed to be done as the current site was a safety hazard.
"We need to have jetties back," she said. "They need to be repaired."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said he would be calling on the Minister for Lands, Kevin Anderson and the Minister for Infrastructure Rob Stokes to take action.
"My expectation, what I will be arguing for, and what I've said to the Minister is that it should be repaired, replaced, but definitely reopened to the public," he said.
New jetties have recently opened elsewhere around Lake Illawarra, including Tuggerah Bay Jetty, Old Merinda Wharf, Purry Burry Point Jetty and Koonawarra Bay jetty. Work is ongoing at King Street, Kanahooka Boat Ramp and Dix's Wharf.
While in these cases, old jetties were replaced with modern versions, in the case of Windang, a different solution may be required, with the bank being eroded by one metre a year following the permanent opening of the mouth of the lake in 2007.
The Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said the department would investigate if an interim solution can be put in place ahead of a longer term solution.
"It's now time for for there to be a serious conversation between decision makers, both at Wollongong City Council and at Crown Lands, about how we can resolve some of these problems, not just simply fix the problem and forget about it for another 10 or 20 years," Mr Scully said.
The Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said further studies would determine the future of the foreshore.
"Wollongong City Council is undertaking a management options analysis of the lake entrance as part of the Coastal Management Program. Crown Lands is working with Council and NSW government agencies on the analysis, and the analysis will be used as the basis to manage the Windang foreshore."
In an ideal world, Ms Moreira said she would hope a new jetty would be built to allow aged care residents she works with to access the water.
"I've never been able to take them out to those jetties because they've never met a standard because they're falling apart."
