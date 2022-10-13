NSW Pride ready to Fire again in Hockey One league

NSW Pride play their second game of the Hockey One league when they face Adelaide Fire in round three of the competition on Friday.
After a week off and an inspiring 6-3 win over HC Melbourne in their first match, the Pride are looking good for their second win of the tournament in Adelaide.
Pride captain Jack Hayes, now based in Perth on a working contract and with four Kookaburra caps, was happy with the bye and has done some research on the Adelaide team, who have not fired since losing their first game to the Tassie Tigers 5-0.
"Given the two-year pandemic break there's a large amount of unknowns in the way other teams are going to play," Hayes said.
"I think we will go into the Adelaide game unchanged depending on Lachi Sharp's availability returning from injury.
"He's tracking well and hopefully continues to do so."
Lithgow player and Kookaburra Lachlan Sharp missed the opening match and is named in today's game.
Pride will still be missing Illawarra players Blake Govers, who is playing in the Belgium League, and Flynn Ogilvie, who has work commitments.
Fairy Meadow player Daine Richards, now also based in Perth, will be looking for another stellar performance against Adelaide after his strong play in the 6-3 win over Melbourne where he scored a brace of goals.
University captain Callum Mackay will be making his second appearance for Pride.
However, dropped from the team is Wests' Tom Miotto, who played in the first match.
