A consortium of universities, industry and the Australian government will throw $28 million towards tackling the toughest questions in the steel industry - and push towards green steel.
The Australian Research Council Hub for Australian Steel Innovation will be located at the University of Wollongong and support 50 researchers to discover new processes and materials to improve the steel industry.
Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said on Thursday the research would ensure the steel industry remained viable in Wollongong for years to come.
"This research will help make our steel industry more competitive using better advanced manufacturing techniques," she said.
"Our economy has been built on the quality of the steel manufactured by local people over decades."
Paul Zulli, director of the Steel Research Hub at UOW said the research will help identify the pathway to low carbon steel.
"The work that we will do will help inform what's the best process, what are the best materials," he said.
"Research can inform the larger, bigger picture or the bigger questions or decisions that need to be made."
Currently, BlueScope has set a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2050, with an interim goal of a 12 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from steelmaking by 2030.
While some of this will be achieved through efficiencies and low carbon energy sources, the bulk of the 2050 target is made up of the deployment of emerging and breakthrough technologies, the kinds of which the Steel Research Hub will be tasked with exploring, UOW Vice Chancellor Patricia Davidson said.
"Everybody's looking to a cleaner, greener tomorrow, and I'm really excited that this centre is going to start looking at these new methods."
Mr Zulli said the centre would also tackle one of the fundamentals of the challenge of getting to net zero, including working with iron ore mined in Western Australia and converting that to a material suitable for a hydrogen-powered furnace.
"It'll be, how do we utilise those ores in the processes that are either now available now or will be available in the future? It'll be about optimising using those raw materials."
Also on the list of projects will be engaging with the next generation of cadets and research who will go on to direct the blast furnaces and production lines.
Ahead of the commitment to reline blast furnace No. 6, BlueScope expects to need 350 skilled workers a day for three years.
Many of these workers may be current and future University of Wollongong students, and Mr Zulli said the research hub would have a role to play in preparing these future steelworkers.
"There's an image that you've got to overcome. So I think that's certainly one of the biggest challenges."
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said the research would help to ensure local steel is used in major projects.
"A future made in Australia requires steel and we make some of the best in the world right here in the Illawarra," he said.
"That's why this investment in research-led innovations to manufacturing and product is so important."
