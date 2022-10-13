Illawarra Mercury
Hub for Australian Steel Innovation launched in Wollongong

Updated October 13 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:00am
Form left, UOW brand ambassador Adam Gilchrist, Steel Research Hub director Paul Zulli, ARC CEO Judi Zielke, Education Minister Jason Clare, UOW Vice Chancellor Patricia Davidson and member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A consortium of universities, industry and the Australian government will throw $28 million towards tackling the toughest questions in the steel industry - and push towards green steel.

