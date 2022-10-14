Illawarra Mercury
Great Plastic Rescue helps Illawarra businesses deal with plastic stock as ban date nears

By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:21am, first published 4:30am
Great Plastic Rescue founder Bronwyn Voyce with re-manufactured plastic items. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The deadline to ban single-use plastic is fast approaching and one woman is on a mission to recycle businesses plastic stock before November 1.

