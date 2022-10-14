The deadline to ban single-use plastic is fast approaching and one woman is on a mission to recycle businesses plastic stock before November 1.
Great Plastic Rescue founder Bronwyn Voyce is helping businesses manage their leftover plastic stock by turning them into items with a longer lifespan.
"We take straws, cutlery, stirrers, plates, bowls, and basically any form of plastic that businesses have or are producing and don't know what to do with it," Ms Voyce said.
Single-use plastic is set to be banned in NSW from November 1, following the lightweight plastic bag ban earlier this year.
The items, Ms Voyce said, are mainly re-manufactured into products with a lifespan as long as 50 to 100 years.
"We generally work with manufacturers from the landscaping industry who turn it into things that can be used for construction."
The entrepreneur said the aim is to keep the plastic in circulation instead of throwing it away after use.
"Instead of burying it in the landfill or burning in the incinerator, we actually want to show that plastic is a valuable resource if used responsibly," she said.
When the re-manufactured item becomes obsolete after serving its purpose, the plan is to simply recycle it.
The program first came to birth in Queensland last year when the government first banned plastic use.
"I was working with a plastics manufacturer as well as a recycling company and some innovative products, and we were thinking about ways in which we could divert more plastics from landfill because at the moment Australia's rate of plastics recycling is really low,"Ms Voyce said.
Ms Voyce is working with industries like hospitality, wholesalers, distributors, governments, universities across the state to help minimise and manage waste.
The Great Plastic Rescue which is NSW Environment protection Authority's (EPA) sustainability partner has already collected 22 tonnes of excess stock in NSW for recycling.
NSW EPA CEO Tony Chappell is delighted with the program's success in the state.
"It's the beginning of a broader journey as we shift to a more circular and sustainable economy where single us plastics become a thing of the past," he said.
