Traffic is banking up from Figtree to Kembla Grange on the M1 Motorway after a crash on Thursday.
The crash between two cars occurred Thursday afternoon at Masters Road, Figtree, according to the Transport Management Centre.
It is understood there is also a truck broken down in an emergency lane, which is also contributing to the heavy traffic jam.
One northbound land is closed, and drivers are advised to expect significant delays.
Emergency services are not attending the scene, however it is understood there are road crews redirecting traffic.
At this stage, it is understood those involved were not injured.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
