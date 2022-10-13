The message we send international students must be 'you are welcome': Editorial

Studying for a degree is hard enough without adding stress over gaining a visa to attend the university you've likely paid large sums to attend.
This is the predicament many students at the University of Wollongong have found themselves caught up in.
The Mercury was approached by students already studying with a university based in Australia. Or planning to, but have been denied visas to enter the country.
We have seen the paperwork of 80 students in this scenario; most are studying or hoping to study at UOW.
This comes just weeks after the Government said it would open up more pathways for skilled migrants.
Among those wondering what their future studies look like is Dinesh Theoclose, who is studying engineering at UOW.
He had almost completed his first semester online and received a letter refusing entry to Australia this month.
This is despite the Government's Priority Migration Skilled Occupation list showing a high demand for engineers.
A Pakistani student was rejected because of his country's economic and political situation, despite having significant savings in his bank account.
Many of the students we spoke to wanted to stay anonymous, terrified that there would be retributions and they would never get into the country to complete their studies.
It feels like the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing regarding visa allocation.
Australia needs skilled workers, yet we appear to be unwilling to train those workers and allow them to live and work in our country.
And what message are we sending to prospective students?
Let's not forget that UOW needs to make as much money as possible to balance the books.
We all know that international students have historically made up a large proportion of the university's income and COVID made a large dent in those numbers.
A reputation that our borders are closed is not going to help anyone.
- Gayle Tomlinson
