As week one of the HSC exams ends, mandatory COVID isolation ends with it.
If you test positive to COVID, you are no longer required to isolate at home unless you work in aged care or the health sector.
But NSW Health is strongly recommending people who are unwell or have tested positive to COVID-19 to stay home until their symptoms have gone.
And the Department of Education says sick staff and students will continue to be sent home.
Not everyone is embracing the changes.
Bulli resident Jennifer Macey, a mother of two primary school children, said without the protection of face masks and mandated isolation rules the disease would be "let rip" through schools.
"I'm extremely worried my girls are going to get COVID a second time or more," Ms Macey said.
"They've had both available doses of vaccination but that was six months so they might not be fully protected. And there's no recommendations by ATAGI [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immmunisation] to approve a booster shot for kids under 12."
She said COVID-19 was a brand new disease with little data about its long-term impacts.
"I'm very uneasy about it - I'm not going to know if the coughing kid sitting next to my child has COVID or not and without pandemic leave payments, it's not the parents' fault for having to send them to school," Ms Macey said.
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said COVID has had a massive impact on students right across the country and would continue to affect the health of young Australians for years to come.
He promised a $200 million dollar October budget announcement to support kids in school.
"It's one of the reasons why we committed in the election to an extra $200 million for mental health programs for students that our primary schools, our high schools," Mr Clare said.
"In two weeks' time there'll be different things like psychologists and counsellors, school camps, excursions, all the sorts of things that we know can help students to bounce back from what's been a pretty rough couple of years."
But his advice for parents and students was clear.
"If you look sick whether it's the flu or whether it's COVID stay home," Mr Clare said.
