Illawarra best be braced for a backlash from a humbled Adelaide on Saturday, with 36ers coach CJ Bruton conceding his team struggled to switch back to "NBL mode" on its return from an eye-catching US trip.
The Sixers put themselves and the NBL on the global map with a 134-124 win over NBA heavyweights Phoenix a fortnight ago, import Craig Randall dropping 35 points as his team went 55 per cent from three-point range.
It was a ground-breaking moment for club and league, despite a more predictable heavy loss to Oklahoma City days later, but the Sixers looked well off the pace early and late against Tasmania on Thursday night.
The JackJumpers claimed a franchise-high 25-point win, spoiling what was meant to be a triumphant homecoming, with Sixers star import trio of Randall, Robert Franks and Antonius Cleveland shooting a combined 17-41 from the field and 2-14 from deep.
It leaves Bruton needing to produce a dramatic turnaround ahead of Illawarra's visit on Saturday, saying his side doesn't get a pass over a gruelling travel schedule.
"You can [use it] but it would be an excuse," Bruton said.
"We did something that was great for basketball, great for our league, for our club and our team but, right now, we need to come back and switch into NBL mode.
"The game against Phoenix is the past so I'm over talking about what happened in Phoenix and ready to focus on our season and what we're here to build upon and win.
"It was a little bit of a disconnect in mindset and approach and we gave up a few buckets early and thought we'd get it back. Coming back to the NBL the physicality is real and [we weren't] switched on at the start.
"We need to come together pretty quick. We've got another game in a couple of days and we're playing at home so our guys can stay in their own beds, get comfortable, and hopefully we can come out and have a better performance."
The Hawks will also be on a bounce-back mission having fought to a match-winning position against Perth on the road last week only to flounder down the stretch and let it slip.
They remain without an import guard as the search for a replacement for the injured Justin Robinson continues, with veteran guard Kevin White saying his side will need to heed the lessons from the Perth defeat.
"It was pretty disappointing with last week's result in Perth," White, who will play his 300th NBL game against his former club, said.
"You go over there knowing it's going to be a tough battle and we put ourselves in a position to win and didn't get the job done down the stretch.
"It was disappointing on my behalf, I felt I could've helped the group [more] from an off-court position with the young guys but we've got to move forward pretty quick.
"Games come at you pretty fast in this league and we're straight into Adelaide and then New Zealand with a quick back up for them. You've got to have a short memory, but you've also got to retain some information to learn and get better."
The major milestone is utterly unexpected for the 35-year-old, who had all but hung up the Nikes when the Hawks came calling in search of an injury replacement.
Having been resigned to falling three games short of a triple-century, the Albion Park local said it's only fitting he notch it in the only singlet that's ever truly felt like home.
"I wore this same jersey for [game] 200, to wear it again for 300 is special," he said.
"I call Illawarra home now, I'm raising my boys here, I never wanted to leave. [The milestone] wasn't something I thought would come around this year but unfortunately injuries are part of basketball and it was right time, right spot for me.
"I'm just fitting in where I can which is kind of what my career's been. I just need to fit in and find space where I can and lead some of these young guys.
"Sam (Froling) and Tyler (Harvey) are young captains so I'm just trying to help them find their feet where I can, similar to what Rhys Martin and Oscar Forman did for me when I took on that role here several years ago.
"It's a good group, we're moving in the right direction, we just need to find a win."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
