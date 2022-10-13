Every life is for living Advertising Feature

The clients who can benefit from Client Care First's services include any NDIS participant that has the funding included in their care plan. Pictures supplied.

Do you or your loved one need help with daily activities or going out on appointments, errands and outings?



Client Care First (CCF) supports the community in a range of services including short term accommodation (STA), medium term accommodation (MTA), suitable disability accommodation (SDA), supported independent living (SIL), behaviour support, palliative care, community and in-home care.



"Our community and in-home care provide 24/7 assistance for clients with daily RN oversight," director Meryn Martin of Client Care First said.



"Our support workers help participants throughout their daily activities from cooking, shopping, outings and any adventures they would like to attend or achieve.



"We are still growing as a company and will be looking to add more services in the coming months."



Any NDIS participant can benefit from CCF assistance, as they are a registered NDIS provider.



"We have a referral form available online, where you can input any information required - alternately pop into our office at 6 Thomas Street in Wollongong," Meryn added.



"This includes achieving goals, and the type of care or service you are looking for."



The organisation was established in 2019 by Meryn who takes great pride in the company and employees who help their participants to achieve their own personal goals. This can come in many forms for example motorbike rides and fishing holidays - wheelchair accessible if required.



"We ask the participants what they would like to achieve and do our best to provide them with the experience they deserve," she said.



"Our new activity hub will run events for participants of any age group with special open days on October 25 and 26 from 10am to 2pm.



"This can range from arts and crafts to big days out and about where participants, support workers and family will have the chance to explore the Illawarra and Shoalhaven areas."

