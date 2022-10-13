A milestone to celebrate Advertising Feature

The Cram Foundation is a finalist in two categories at the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards and is also celebrating their 90th anniversary. Picture supplied

In their 90th year of supporting people with a disability, local not-for-profit disability organisation The Cram Foundation is delighted to be a finalist in both the 'Outstanding Community Organisation' and 'Excellence in Customer Service' categories at the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.

As one of the Illawarra's oldest disability service providers, their impact to the region over the years has been significant. The Cram Foundation exists to support people with complex disabilities to live their best lives.



These nominations are a reflection of the organisation's growth and dedication which has enabled them to employ over 240 locals and extend services and support to people with a disability.

The Cram Foundation's CEO Karen Burdett explained how much the recognition means for the organisation saying, "These nominations are really exciting for us as our growth and success is being celebrated in the community. Cram's customer service is focused on choice, person-centredness, and support, so to see this take centre stage in these awards is terrific.

"Our staff are the lifeblood of our organisation, and it is fantastic to see their work recognised across two award categories, which is a testament to the team's commitment and contribution that we really do see in action every single day at Cram."

Reflecting on the group of finalists, Karen said, "Cram is honoured to be recognised among such a high calibre of nominees. It is great to see so many wonderful organisations that we really admire also being celebrated."

The finalist announcement follows the organisation's recent launch of their new supported independent living accommodation site in Albion Park.



The functional and accessible home was designed to the highest quality, and is an exciting step for disability accommodation and a reflection of Cram's finalist status.

After years of COVID lockdowns, industry changes, and workforce pressures, Cram is looking forward to celebrating the accumulation of their hard work and their outstanding history at their own 90th Anniversary Gala Dinner on November 25, 2022.



If you wish to support The Cram Foundation and celebrate their 90th, tickets to the Gala Dinner are available now at cram90thgaladinner.eventbrite.com.au. To find out about their services go to cramfoundation.com.au