Tonight (October 14) is the night for one of the Illawarra's most glamorous black-tie events of the year, where the winners of the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards will be announced and the very best of our business community will be celebrated.
Held annually for 28 years, the Illawarra Business Awards present an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the combined successes of organisations and individuals across our vibrant and diverse business community.
Adam Zarth, executive director of Business Illawarra, said that the 2022 awards program had attracted a record number of entrants and that the standard of submissions was incredibly high overall.
"We've received an overwhelming response to this year's awards program, and I'll take this opportunity to congratulate everybody who entered and particularly our finalists on their strong submissions," Mr Zarth said.
Entries were assessed by a panel of independent judges, who following a rigorous assessment of written entries, decided upon finalists from across 15 categories. Those finalists then progressed to the final interview stage of judging.
"Our finalists are a terrific reflection of the diversity of the talent and expertise in our business community, ranging from sole traders to large-scale employers, and a wide range of industries and sectors across the region," Mr Zarth said.
"Winners of the Shoalhaven Business Awards in aligned categories also joined finalists in the interview process. Special recognition is due to our auditor of judges, Warwick Shanks, who again oversaw the highly rigorous judging process."
Chief executive officer of IMB Bank, Robert Ryan, said that IMB Bank is pleased to be supporting the Awards for a seventh year running.
Mr Ryan said, "Given the challenges small business has faced over the past 24 months managing through the impacts of the global pandemic, it is important we recognise their resilience and the pivotal role they continue to play in building strong, thriving communities - and the IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards do just that."
Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth said, "The IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards is the region's largest and most prestigious business awards program and presents an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the combined successes of private enterprise across our vibrant and diverse business community.
"Entry into the awards program provides participants the opportunity to reflect on their business journey and bring recognition to the hard work and dedication of their team and those around them."
The process of entering the awards allows you to:
Past winners highly recommend the entry process to any business wanting to benchmark themselves against the best in the region and recognise their achievements.
Matt Radnidge from Symbio Wildlife Park and winner of the 2017 and 2019 Business of the Year said, "The awards are a great way to engage your team in taking a look at how your business is tracking against your goals."
The 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards will see businesses across the region awarded in a range of categories.
The awards recognise the achievements of businesses across a variety of areas including customer service, tourism, hospitality, workplace culture, innovation, sustainability and export as well as individual awards for outstanding employees and business leaders.
This year a new category was introduced, Excellence in Tech, which asks entrants to demonstrate their contributions to the Illawarra's leading tech industry.
The most coveted award is The IMB Bank Business of the Year which is awarded to a business category winner who is considered to be a standout across all judging criteria and exemplifies business achievement.
Winners in aligned categories will go through to compete against the best in the NSW State Business Awards later in the year.
Some of the big 2021 winners were: Business of the Year - Port Authority of NSW, Outstanding Business Leader - Michele Adair - Housing Trust and Outstanding Young Business Leader - Kylie Flament - Green Connect.
The 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards gala ceremony will be held at WIN Entertainment Centre tonight (October 14) and guests will celebrate the business community in true Italian style.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said, "This year our program theme has embraced 'La Dolce Vita' to bring the essence of 'the sweet life' and a taste of the picturesque Amalfi Coast to the shores of the Illawarra."
Those attending the gala evening will enjoy a chef-designed menu inspired by the flavours of Italy along with beverages from Cupitt's Estate and Smith Street Distillery including a signature cocktail that is the perfect apéritif for an Italian summer on the beach!
Bruce Roberts from the WIN Network will MC the program and entertainment will feature 'Viva Italia' presented by Jane Rutter, Giuseppe Zangari and Marcello Maio.
"The IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards is a highlight of the local business events calendar, and showcases the incredible business community that is a defining feature of the region," Mr Zarth said.
"In our 28th year of running the awards, it is our great privilege to recognise and celebrate business excellence, with so many locals contributing so greatly across a range of sectors to boost our economy over the last few years.
"This year's event will be a return to pre-pandemic celebrations, with record numbers of attendees registered to enjoy the region's most prestigious business event.
"We have a very high number of finalists across all 16 categories and every year these awards throw the spotlight onto inspiring stories occurring in businesses every day right across our region.
"This special night would not be possible without our Principal Partner IMB Bank, our category and supporting sponsors and the many Business Illawarra members joining us."
In their 90th year of supporting people with a disability, local not-for-profit disability organisation The Cram Foundation is delighted to be a finalist in both the 'Outstanding Community Organisation' and 'Excellence in Customer Service' categories at the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.
As one of the Illawarra's oldest disability service providers, their impact to the region over the years has been significant. The Cram Foundation exists to support people with complex disabilities to live their best lives.
These nominations are a reflection of the organisation's growth and dedication which has enabled them to employ over 240 locals and extend services and support to people with a disability.
The Cram Foundation's CEO Karen Burdett explained how much the recognition means for the organisation saying, "These nominations are really exciting for us as our growth and success is being celebrated in the community. Cram's customer service is focused on choice, person-centredness, and support, so to see this take centre stage in these awards is terrific.
"Our staff are the lifeblood of our organisation, and it is fantastic to see their work recognised across two award categories, which is a testament to the team's commitment and contribution that we really do see in action every single day at Cram."
Reflecting on the group of finalists, Karen said, "Cram is honoured to be recognised among such a high calibre of nominees. It is great to see so many wonderful organisations that we really admire also being celebrated."
The finalist announcement follows the organisation's recent launch of their new supported independent living accommodation site in Albion Park.
The functional and accessible home was designed to the highest quality, and is an exciting step for disability accommodation and a reflection of Cram's finalist status.
After years of COVID lockdowns, industry changes, and workforce pressures, Cram is looking forward to celebrating the accumulation of their hard work and their outstanding history at their own 90th Anniversary Gala Dinner on November 25, 2022.
If you wish to support The Cram Foundation and celebrate their 90th, tickets to the Gala Dinner are available now at cram90thgaladinner.eventbrite.com.au. To find out about their services go to cramfoundation.com.au
Big Fat Smile has been operating for 41 years as a not-for-profit provider of early education, out of school hours care and community and inclusion programs in NSW and the ACT.
Delivering nurturing play environments, world-class early education and care along with lots of little extras is at the forefront at Big Fat Smile's philosophy.
A household name in the local community, Big Fat Smile has both humble beginnings and solid foundations. Established in 1981 as the Illawarra Children's Services Action Group, the organisation sought to bring positive, lasting change to the Illawarra region through active campaigning for the rights of families to affordable early education and care.
Fast forward to 2022, and the organisation has grown into one of the largest and most respected providers of early education and inclusion services in the region and continues to provide quality care and education to children.
It operates 41 services supporting 3500 children and employing 680 people across all of its centres.
Renamed Big Fat Smile in 2012, Big Fat Smile operations are stronger than ever by providing exceptional quality education and care through employing experienced and dedicated teachers and educators. Since June 2020 Big Fat Smile has operated as an independent entity under the umbrella of national not-for-profit provider, Goodstart Early Learning.
CEO Jenni Hutchins said they existed for children and families and worked to provide access to the highest quality early education and care in Australia.
"In fact, advocating for the voice of the child and their right to enjoy childhood is central to everything we do as an organisation," she said.
"Our vision is to enrich the lives and minds of children and families in their communities and through our staffing body, from our educators to our Board of Directors, living and breathing our values of safety, inclusion, child-centricity, leadership, integrity and collaboration, I believe we achieve our vision each and every day."
Big Fat Smile is a strong advocate for providing safe and inclusive environments for all children everywhere.
Find out more by going to bigfatsmile.com.au