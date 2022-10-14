University coach Scott Regent said he is looking to use his experience under former A-League player and former Port Kembla IPL coach Noel Spencer when his side takes to the field against Unanderra for a spot in the District League grand final on Saturday.
Regent was coach of the second team at Port when the first grade team surprised the competition, winning the grand final against Bulli with Spencer at the helm.
There are a number of similarities between this University team and the IPL winners of 2017.
At the time Port entered the finals in fifth spot and were heavy underdogs to beat Bulli in the decider. It is a carbon copy according to Regent, with his University side finishing fifth in the league this season and coming off the back of two sudden death wins.
Last week, they secured a spot in the preliminary final following a stunning 3-2 in extra-time over second-placed Shell Cove. In the first week of finals, the 'Students' smashed Oak Flats. Regent told the Mercury he had made his team aware of Port's previous success.
"I learnt a lot during that time [with Port Kembla]," he said.
"They came fifth, worked their way through and had that momentum rolling through the finals series.
"I've actually spoken to the boys about the similarities between us and that time and that experience that I had with Noel and the Port team was invaluable for me," Regent said.
Signed in 2020, Regent has experienced a number of inconsistent years as head coach due to on-going rain and the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the ability to retain his core group of players in that time has put the team in good stead as they look to make their first grand final since 2009.
"This is what these guys have been working for since before I came here," he said.
"This club has been dying for this opportunity. I credit the guys for their mentality heading into the last weekend and also the last six games we've played have been sensational."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
