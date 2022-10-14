Illawarra Mercury
University coach Scott Regent looks to utilise his previous finals series experience at Illawarra Premier League level as his side take on Unanderra in their preliminary final

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:00am
UOW captain Ryan Sinclair tries to control the ball in their win against Oak Flats. Picture by Adam McLean

University coach Scott Regent said he is looking to use his experience under former A-League player and former Port Kembla IPL coach Noel Spencer when his side takes to the field against Unanderra for a spot in the District League grand final on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

