You can spot them by their white bags.
Around the gullies, green spaces and wetlands of Wollongong, a group of around eight people of all ages get together at least once a week to pick up rubbish, discarded household items, and even the occasional bicycle.
"We don't get surprised anymore," said Dilys Hozer, one of organisers of the Corrimal Rotary Club Environmental Group, which runs the clean ups.
"We have lounges being deposited in creeks, shopping trolleys, a washing machine - you get everything."
What does surprise the group is how each site refills with rubbish a month after the last clean up.
"We think we've cleaned up well, it looks pretty good and then we go back a month later and we can start again," group member Jerry Wood said.
The group was originally founded by Rob Edwards but grew during lockdown as the activity was one of the few available to Rotary Club members.
While the regular items didn't change much, there was one piece of rubbish that rose to the top of the pile.
"Quite a few masks," Ms Hozier said.
As environmental issues become a more central focus for the club, Rotary Corrimal will host its first GreenFest celebration on Sunday, October 23, at Corrimal High School from 10am to 3pm.
Joining the Corrimal Rotary Environment Group will be gardening experts and broadcasters John Gabriele and Mark Matthews, stalls from local environment groups and a sculpture competition using recycled materials.
The organisers are holding a poster competition for children in years 5 to 8 with the winning poster potentially being used by Wollongong City Council to promote environmental programs.
The festival will also have pick up points for children's toys, medical blister packs and pre-loved children's books for recycling and re-use.
With the roster of sites the clean up group regularly return to refilling with new piles of trash, the organisers are hoping the GreenFest makes their white bags a bit lighter in future, Ms Wood said.
"I keep thinking every little bit I pick up - and some of them are tiny - is something a bird is not going to pick up and die."
