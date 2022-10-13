Sydney electronic dance trio electronic dance trio Art vs Science will play a show in Wollongong in December as part of a whistle-stop 10-date tour to celebrate the release of their latest album.
The band, featuring Jim Finn on vocals and keyboard, Dan McNamee on vocals, guitars and keyboard, and Dan Williams on vocals and drums, released a new album Big Overdrive earlier this year.
The video for their latest track Check The Boombox, was released this week at the same time they announced their latest tour this November and December, which will bring them to Wollongong.
The band said they were "buzzing to be back on the road again ... and pumped to play tunes off the new record and all the golden oldies".
Details: Art vs Science will play at La La La's Wollongong on Thursday, December 8. Tickets are available here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
