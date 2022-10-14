Is Montefilia the forgotten horse of the Caulfield Cup?
Owner and breeder Hugh Docherty, from Woonona, certainly reckons so.
It's been a plan 12 months in the making to have the Kermadec mare run in the Melbourne Cup, after finishing fourth in last year's Caulfield Cup behind Incentivise, Nonconformist and Persan.
Since then she won the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes, beating last year's Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant in the process and running a game fourth behind superstar Anamoe over a mile in the George Main Stakes last month.
But scattered amongst her form is failing on a Heavy 10 in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, where Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker secured his greatest triumph with Think It Over, and finishing five lengths third behind Cascadian and Numerian in the Group 2 Hill Stakes last start.
Docherty remains bullish his Cups dream can be fulfilled.
"No-one's talking about her down here," he said from Melbourne. "Forget the last run, it's a different kind of Heavy at Randwick, I know she has won there (in the Ranvet), but I don't think she runs anywhere near as well there as other tracks. She's pulled up extremely well and she's travelled down well.
"You go back to the Verry Elleegant race (on Heavy) and last year's Caulfield Cup, she was the run of the race there and she's only better and stronger now.
"The aim has always been the Melbourne Cup, we knew last year we wanted her to come back as a five-year-old knowing she would be a better horse and I'm expected her to run a big race (in the Caulfield Cup)."
Docherty's argument is well supported by Montefilia's last Victorian raid, where she sat off the speed, three-wide with cover but fought on gamely following Incentivise down the straight, who went on to finish second in the Melbourne Cup after starting a raging $2.90 favourite.
The Ciaron Maher-David Eustace-trained Smokin Romans is a $4 favourite with Bet365 after dominating the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes a fortnight ago and winning the Naturalism last month.
Benaud is at $9, with Alegron $12, Numerian and Nonconformist at $13, while Montefilia is rated a $21 hope.
"The big prize we're chasing is in two weeks," Docherty said of the Melbourne Cup, where Montefilia is listed at $34 in futures markets.
"But we know we've got a really talented stayer and hopefully this track will end up the better side of Heavy now the sun is out and she can show her best."
Caulfield was a Heavy 10 on Friday after a deluge of rain in Victoria this week.
