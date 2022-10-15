A pharmacist is banned from healthcare for 10 years after he being found guilty of sexual crimes against children, including engaging in child prostitution.
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruled Luigi Sbirziola, a registered pharmacist who co-owned three pharmacies in Narellan, could not provide a health service for 10 years and, had his registration been current, it would have cancelled it.
Sbirziola, 46, was convicted in the District Court in September 2021 of two counts of participating as a client in child prostitution, and one count of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.
In August 2018, Sbirziola approached two teenagers at a Warilla shopping centre and offered or discussed cigarettes, with the intention of paying them for sex.
Between December 2018 and May 2019, he paid one of the 16-year-olds money and gave her gifts of designer goods - including wallets, watches and handbags - so he could sexually assault her, which occurred at various locations, including hotels.
In January 2019 the second victim, also 16, wanted to return home but had no money or transport.
Sbirziola offered her $300 and said he would drive her home if she had sex with him.
Then in March that year, he approached a 14-year-old girl with an intellectual disability in south-western Sydney and sexually assaulted her, before giving her $800 and perfume.
He continued to contact her via text and phone, telling her he loved her and that he had "heaps of $$ and weed".
Sbirziola was arrested and charged in May 2019 after the 14-year-old told police what had happened, but he failed to tell the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency as required.
The following month, the Pharmacy Council of New South Wales suspended his registration.
After his conviction last September, Sbirziola was sentenced to four years and nine months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years and two months, which - taking into account time served - saw him released on parole in July this year.
In March, he wrote to AHPRA to cancel his registration but was informed this could not happen as he was already suspended and in June, the Pharmacy Council advised his suspension was lifted but there was a condition he could not practise as a pharmacist.
His registration expired in July.
The matter went before NCAT because the Health Care Complaints Commission sought disciplinary findings and orders against Sbirziola.
Sbirziola admitted the complaints made by the HCCC, which related to his criminal convictions, his failure to report his convictions as required, and his admitted use of cannabis.
"We have no hesitation in finding the practitioner is, as he has conceded, not suitable to hold registration," the NCAT members said.
Specifically referring to Sbirziola's 14-year-old victim, NCAT also said: "It is hard to imagine how a professional, then aged 44 years and having the training of a pharmacist entrusted to dispense medications and to provide health advice, could have engaged in such conduct".
The tribunal made all the orders the HCCC sought, which included the cancellation of Sbirziola's registration, a period of ten years during which he was unable to seek a review of his registration, a prohibition order, and payment of the HCCC's costs.
In making the order that banned Sbirziola from providing a health service, NCAT said that while it had some concerns about the blanket restriction HCCC sought, "we have determined, given the seriousness of the practitioner's offending, his decision not to participate in this hearing, to express any remorse or insight into his conduct, or to adduce evidence of his future plans, a substantial risk to the health of members of the public exists".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.