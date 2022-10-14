Whaler sharks have been the species most frequently caught on the "SMART" drumlines off Wollongong and Shellharbour beaches this year.
After a week in which two white sharks came into contact with the drumline warning system, the catch statistics show non-target species including the bronze whaler and dusky whaler are being caught in higher numbers than white and tiger sharks.
This was one of the key arguments for using drumlines instead of shark nets - marine species could get caught in the nets and die before they were caught.
The sharks caught by the drumlines were all released.
Since being deployed earlier this year, the drumlines off Shellharbour and Wollongong beaches have caught seven of the target sharks: four tiger and three white sharks.
The non-target species caught included:
A bull shark, a Grey nurse, a Smooth hammerhead and an unidentified whaler were also caught and released.
A NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) spokeswoman said the listening stations were installed at Stanwell Park, Shellharbour (Nuns Beach) and Wollongong (City Beach) in June this year.
"Since their deployment in early 2022, seven target sharks (four Tiger and three White sharks) have been caught, tagged and released from the Wollongong and Shellharbour SMART drumlines," she said.
