Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Australia's surfing industry is set for a shakeup thanks to a UOW scientist and his Surf Flex Lab

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:23am, first published 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Surf Flex Lab is run by surfers for surfers and headed up by Professor Marc in het Panhuis. Pictures supplied by UOW.

Kiama surfer Marc in het Panhuis is aiming to change the world and save the environment, one wave at a time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.