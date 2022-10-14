Kiama surfer Marc in het Panhuis is aiming to change the world and save the environment, one wave at a time.
Marc (he prefers that over "professor") runs the Surf Flex Lab inside the University of Wollongong as a side project to his lecturing in engineering, and has recently been given funding to shape custom-made surfboards.
He has likened the lab to the engine rooms used to develop Formula 1 cars.
"I really wanted to work on something that I could do and make something today that you could use tomorrow ... in the real world," Marc told the Mercury.
"And as it happens I'm severely addicted to surfing."
The UOW professor has managed to dedicate years of his life to surfing (and science), with the added bonus of Indonesian surf trips and hanging with the who's who of the local surf industry for work. You may have previously heard of his custom 3D-printed fins.
Marc's latest project is to iron out the paradox of surfing, in that many surfers are advocates for the environment and care for a sustainable future but the boards and surf products they use are actually toxic to mother nature.
"It is the materials that are used, how much wastage there is in shaping and creating the boards," he said.
"Currently there is no way of recycling old surfboards, so when they break or outlive their use, they often end up in landfill. And if surfboards break in the water, they can release foam or microplastics that are harmful to the ocean."
Sustainable surfboards do exist, like ones made of wood, though while they may be fun to ride they aren't geared for performance like the lightweight short-boards used by professionals like Owen Wright or Sally Fitzgibbons.
"The sustainability issues also extend to the global footprint, as many surfboard companies make their boards in countries like Thailand and China, and then ship those to Australia," Marc said.
The first task for the Surf Flex Lab is building a shaping machine from scratch and producing its first prototype by Christmas.
Essentially CAD digital design software will be used to program it, with the end result a performance surfboard - which will need testing by Marc.
"When I started out in 3D printing more than two decades ago, I could never secure enough funding to buy a big machine so we just built them," he said.
"When you build them yourself you can customise them and you also learn more about the process of how the how they work."
To get others in the industry as excited about his project as he is, he invited key figures to have dinner with him. This included representatives from organisations like Wave Changer and Surf Rider Foundation Australia, surfboard shapers, manufacturers, boardrider clubs, and other notable surfing influencers.
Film-maker and motivational speaker Brett Connellan was at the Surfing as a Science event and said making surfing sustainable was long overdue.
"Although there has been some work towards more sustainable products, I think what's been missing is evidence that it not only is better for the environment but evidence that it performs to the same standard that surfers have been used to," Brett said.
"The materials used to construct surfboards, fins and wetsuits are already being looked at but there are certainly actions that we can take on an individual level that can make an impact.
"Being educated on what goes into making your surfboard is one thing, but even looking at the number of surfboards we have in our 'quiver' is just as important and something that I've been considering more recently."
Brett was excited for what was to come out of the Surf Flex Lab in the future but also said recreational surfers could hold onto boards longer, be conservative instead of frivolous with how many boards they own, and try and make more sustainable choices.
Thirroul shaper Dylan Perese also attended, and has worked closely with Marc and his UOW research for some years - this included providing custom boards for a work trip to the Macaronis surf break in Indonesia.
"I'm happy to see the sport and industry I've devoted most of my life to become accepted and celebrated in this type of academic and professional community," he said.
Sustainability is something already on his mind with changes to his daily practise focusing on minimising waste, building longer lasting boards and keeping production methods tight.
Dylan also tries to use more sustainable products for his "eco" DP surfboards, like recycled polystyrene, partially plant based epoxy resins and sustainable woven fibre cloths including flax, basalt and hemp.
"There's a certain push worldwide towards finding more sustainable surfboard manufacturing materials and techniques ... [as there's currently] no substitute for traditional materials and methods," he said.
"I believe with Marc's expertise and experience with shapers like myself - and others that he works with - there is a real chance for improving technology."
Like some other surfboards shapers, Dylan has "opened his office" to Marc for research to help him create UOW's first shaping machine.
Marc said he was buzzing with excitement after the Surfing as a Science event and could barely sleep after his dinner-guests oozed so much enthusiasm.
"I was so pumped from all this the suggestions and the conversations," he said.
"There is a willingness in the surf industry to go to more sustainable approaches. The problems are how to do it in a way that is also commercially viable and you can end up with a product that can give you performance."
This conundrum he hopes to solve.
UOW's Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson was right behind the research, noting surfing was part of the national and local identity.
"We only have one planet and the best legacy each of us can leave to our children and grandchildren is a world that is liveable and sustainable," she said.
"Our goal is to be Australia's leading surfing-research university, with our home here on the surf-rich South Coast and with our world-leading team of researchers."
Marc has a "small but very dedicated" team at the lab but hopes to expand that with internships and scholarships through the Surf Flex Lab Fund.
The fund has been setup through UOW for people to make tax deductible donations to help the cause.
But the professor won't hog all the fun in the water. He may be the official first tester of what the lab produces, but then he'll enlist help from "more talented people" like Dylan Perese to test the products further.
And is he living the dream?
"That's what a lot of people say."
Senior lecturer in Economic Geography at UOW, Dr Andrew Warren, has done much research on makers of surfboards and its cultural heritage, but also has a deep interest in its tourism impact.
He said surfing is ingrained into the Illawarra and South Coast due to its wave-rich location with a "considerable surfing population and vibrant surf culture".
"The Illawarra has several well-known surfboard makers, which featured in our research, and talented surfers competing on various tours," Andrew said.
"But for most people who surf, it is not a competitive pursuit. It's a deeply ingrained part of everyday social life. Very much a lifestyle."
The Shellharbour local has been surfing for the last 30 years and said sustainability was a significant consideration, not only for himself but for others he knew as well.
"These concerns relate to the products we need and use to surf (boards, wetsuits, cars for mobility et cetera.)," Andrew said.
"All these things have significant environmental footprints. For example, conventional surfboard manufacturing involves using several different petroleum-based materials and harsh chemicals (PU/EPS foam, fibreglass, resins, acetones, plastics).
"Roughly speaking, a conventional PU surfboard will generate 180-200 kilograms of carbon emissions, and there are 1 to 1.5 million surfboards made globally every year."
When comparing that output to just one Illawarra surf break, Killalea/The Farm, it could be quite substantial.
"On any given weekend, dozens of campervans and travellers are parked at The Farm, and you will overhear conversations in several different languages," Andrew said.
Previous research he'd done had found visitation numbers around 350,000 people per year (probably not all of them surfers), but he said that number would have likely increased by now.
The UOW Surf Flex Lab is working towards the sustainable manufacturing of water sport equipment (such as surfboards, fins and foils) that improve performance. For more information, or to donate, visit: www.uow.edu.au/giving/donate-now/surf-flex-lab/
