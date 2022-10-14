"Growing something international from Wollongong wasn't easy. There were many times where we could have made our lives a lot easier by transplanting overseas, but we stuck to our guns and dug our heels in," said Johnny Mitrevski, co-founder and chief technology officer of Scalapay.
The buy-now, pay-later platform has taken out the top award at this year's IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards along with the Excellence in Tech and Excellence in Import & Export.
While you might think for a tech company winning the tech award might be the biggest achievement, Mr Mitrevski said the win in the import and export category stood out.
"The idea that you can launch a company from Wollongong and be able to not only grow that company from Wollongong, but have a great business in Italy, completely on the other side of the world, I think that's really cool."
While the theme of the 2022 Illawarra Business Awards was 'La Dolce Vita' or the sweet life, it was clear that the Illawarra is in the midst of digital life.
Earlier in 2022, ScalaPay achieved the coveted "unicorn" status, having achieved a valuation of over $US1 billion, $A1.59 billion.
With this milestone passed, Mr Mitrevski said winning at the Illawarra Business Awards was a "feather in the cap" of the business.
"I don't know if the Illawarra Business Awards is going to give us more in Italy, or the places that we are operating in, but it's definitely a great recognition, a great sense of achievement."
Renee Knight won the coveted Outstanding Business Leader award.
The CareSouth CEO said the organisation has had a difficult two years, but also some great achievements, including opening a new, multimillion dollar office and community hub.
"Resilience has been a massive thing for us, trying to inspire our teams every day and really support them. The key to leadership over the last couple of years is really walking alongside our staff, and taking them on the journey," she said.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the range of winners was indicative of the strength of the Illawarra business community.
"Our local businesses have shown the Illawarra community again this year how fortunate we all are to have such a talented pool of individuals driving the fortunes of our local economy forward," said Business Illawarra Executive Director, Adam Zarth.
"The region's prospects across an expanding range of sectors are thriving, and tonight's winners are a showcase of that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.