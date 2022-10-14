Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

All the winners at the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 14 2022 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winners of this year's Illawarra Business Awards were celebrated at a gala event at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Adam McLean

"Growing something international from Wollongong wasn't easy. There were many times where we could have made our lives a lot easier by transplanting overseas, but we stuck to our guns and dug our heels in," said Johnny Mitrevski, co-founder and chief technology officer of Scalapay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.