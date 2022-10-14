Illawarra Mercury
Free pop-up event celebrating Moulin Rouge! The Musical on this weekend in Sydney's Circular Quay

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Ooh la la: The pop-up Moulin Rouge! The Musical experience at Sydney's Circular Quay is on this weekend and best of all it's free. Picture: Supplied

Sydney's Circular Quay will be transformed into an interactive fusion of creativity, splendour and charm this weekend for a free event celebrating Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is now running in Sydney.

