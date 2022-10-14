Sydney's Circular Quay will be transformed into an interactive fusion of creativity, splendour and charm this weekend for a free event celebrating Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is now running in Sydney.
The Overseas Passenger Terminal's southern forecourt will host an interactive pop-up artisan precinct inspired by Moulin Rouge! The Musical this Saturday, October 15, to Sunday, October 16, daily from 11am to 5pm.
The pop-up Moulin Rouge! The Musical event will offer visitors an indulgent experience of glitz and glamour, including photo opportunities, made-to-order barista coffee and croissants, 10-minute mini makeovers, digital caricatures, Pinot & Picasso painting sessions, as well as major prizes and giveaways. And best of all, everything is free.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a world-class stage production inspired by Baz Luhrmann's film, which was made at Sydney's Fox Studios 21 years ago.
Details: Moulin Rouge! The Musical pop-up experience, Saturday, October 15, to Sunday, October 16, daily from 11am to 5pm.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
