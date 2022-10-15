Illawarra 'electrify' everything push gets spark from new climate advice

The push to turn a Wollongong postcode fully electrified has received a boost from a new report from Australia's Climate Council, which found the new appliances required could soon pay for themselves.
The report, Switch and Save: How gas is costing households, says Australian households are "trapped in a vicious cycle of escalating gas bills".
"Our analysis shows gas heaters, cooking appliances and hot water systems are almost always more expensive to run than the smart, electric alternatives now available," it states.
"It would be cheaper for households in all Australian capital cities analysed to be fully electric with yearly bill savings ranging between $500 and $1900."
But while induction cooktops are not cheap, the savings could be unlocked with government help.
"The biggest barrier for households going fully electric is the upfront cost of replacing appliances, which governments could fix with low- or zero-interest loans," the Climate Council found.
Thirroul resident Trent Jansen is part of a movement to encourage the 2515 postcode to sign up for going all-electric, led by Austinmer engineer Saul Griffith and his Rewiring Australia push.
"That [report] gives me a huge amount of confidence - but I already had a huge amount of confidence in Saul and the Rewire project," he said.
"We're five to ten years ahead of America because of our solar revolution. Rooftop solar in Australia is the cheapest power in the world. You're spreading the cost of the solar system over its lifetime of use.
"If we spend the money we need to on that infrastructure - the solar panels, the heaters and the cars - if buy the thing now we lock in the cost and there's no inflation because we're paying for it now.
"While they're expensive things now, and while the costs might be expensive in the short term, these costs are miniscule compared with the costs of fossil fuels in 20 years' time."
The Climate Council has also developed a calculator tool for households to check how much they could save - but it only includes capital cities, so its value for Wollongong is limited.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
