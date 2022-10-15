Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra 'electrify' everything push gets spark from new climate advice

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 15 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirroul's Amy Luschwitz and Trent Jansen, with Ari. Mr Jansen said rooftop solar, once the panels are purchased, is the cheapest power in the world.

The push to turn a Wollongong postcode fully electrified has received a boost from a new report from Australia's Climate Council, which found the new appliances required could soon pay for themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.