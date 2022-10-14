Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Injured worker at Kiama building site buried under falling timber

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nova Kiama under construction in April 2019, a month before a serious accident on the site that left a worker with traumatic brain injuries.

A Sydney construction company has been fined more than $150,000 following an accident at a Kiama work site that left a worker with a traumatic brain injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.