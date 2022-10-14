Injured worker at Kiama building site buried under falling timber

A Sydney construction company has been fined more than $150,000 following an accident at a Kiama work site that left a worker with a traumatic brain injury.
SafeWork NSW brought the case against Enmore builder Technical Works over the 2019 incident during the construction of the Nova hotel in Bong Bong Street, Kiama.
The company was the principal contractor on the site.
According to the District Court ruling driver Tony Abourizk - who worked for a separate company - was sent to the site on May 15 to pick up formwork packs.
While he was there, workers were moving the timber packs from the internal courtyard to the work zone via the crane in lots of three - weighing an estimated 700 kilograms.
Mr Abourizk had parked in the work zone and the court ruling stated he was unaware the tower crane was operating.
The load began to swing and then bounce before falling to the ground on a normally busy footpath near Mr Abourizk's truck.
The timber hit the ground and then ricocheted onto him, burying him underneath.
Workers frantically began removing the timber to free him and called an ambulance.
Among his injuries Mr Abourizk suffered a traumatic brain injury, a torn retina and rib fractures.
In a victim impact statement tendered to the District Court, Mr Abourizk said he could not go out for more than a few hours due to fatigue and he was unable to walk without the use of a walking stick
Since the incident he has a tendency to become short-tempered and "misses being the easy-going man he was before the incident, one who did not get angry or anxious", the District Court ruling stated.
He still visits health professionals on a regular basis and relies on medication to deal with ongoing pain.
Technical Works director Carlo Salim said "the pain suffered by Mr Abourizk is a source of deep sadness and regret".
The ruling said that after the incident a number of issues as to how the timber was attached to the crane were discovered.
These included that the bundles were tied with two slings at each end of the load, however the slings were not equally positioned.
Also, Mr Salim stated that in his view lifting three packs of timber at a time was too many.
The company pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to undertake its duty of care and was fined a total of $165,000 - the fine was reduced to reflect the early guilty pleas.
