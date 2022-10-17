Albion Park school teacher Corey Legge was studying contemporary music at Southern Cross University in Lismore in 2012 when he met fellow students Luke Ligtenberg and Oli Morley-Sattler.
After first joining forces with drummer/back-up vocalist Morley-Sattler to jam and form a musical duo, Ligtenberg came on board the following year on bass/didgeridoo and second lead vocals, and The Swamp Stompers was born.
Now 10 years, three EPs and an album later, the band members are preparing to go their separate ways, but not before an Australian farewell tour that will bring them to the Illawarra one last time when they perform at Heritage Hotel, Bulli, on Sunday, October 23.
Described as a high-energy funky, rock and blues band, The Swamp Stompers have enjoyed considerable success over the past decade.
They performed stand-out shows at a number of prominent Australian festivals, including Blues on Broadbeach and Queenscliff Music Festival, and are renowned for their high-energy live shows.
The band's 2018 single Shadows on the Wall received regular airplay on Triple J, while the EP of the same name made it to number eight on the Australian Blues & Roots Airplay Chart and AMRAP Regional Community Radio Chart.
Their self-titled album was released in 2021 and made it to number 17 on the Australian Blues & Roots Airplay Chart, while the lead single Wishing I Had You, made it to the top of AMRAP's regional chart.
The song was also a finalist in the Blues & Roots Radio International song of the year competition and a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition's blues category.
So why break up now?
According to Legge, the band's lead singer, the tyranny of distance is to blame.
While he is based in the Illawarra, his bandmates live in Forster on the NSW mid-north coast and Mullumbimby, near Byron Bay.
The pandemic also played a part, severely limiting how often they could get together to write new music, jam and perform.
"We kept in touch on Facebook Messenger and sent ideas back and forth," Legge said.
"Then early last year we were finally able to get together and were able to record our album, which we released in September."
Legge said they had "an awesome response to the album."
Still, with them scattered all over the state and two of them working full-time as teachers, the time has come to call it a day.
"We are all spread out these days so it has been quite hard to meet up and write songs and it has been a challenge to keep the band together," Legge said.
"We have all got different solo projects or different bands we are playing in. Two of us, Luke and myself, are high school teachers.
Legge, from Bega on the NSW far South Coast, has released three solo albums, the most recent, What Now?, came out in March this year.
Still, he admits it will be hard to say goodbye to his bandmates.
"It's hard to say farewell," Legge said. "It's the end of an era but it's also the start of a new adventure."
The band also enjoyed overseas success, although sadly, their tour plans were put on hold.
"We have had quite a bit of interest from overseas," Legge said.
"Unfortunately, we have had to cancel our European tours three years in a row."
They will finally embark on a European farewell tour in May-June 2023.
But first comes their Australian farewell tour and the chance to perform in the Illawarra for the first time in years due to the pandemic.
The gig will be extra special. Not only will they perform songs from their album for local fans for the first time, Legge's family and friends will be in the audience.
It will also mark the first time Legge's girlfriend of three years has heard the band play live.
So what can the audience expect?
According to Legge, they will perform original songs from their 10-year career, including tracks from the new album, as well as a handful of blues-rock covers in their normal upbeat swampy rock blues style.
Details: The Swamp Stompers, Heritage Hotel, Bulli, Sunday, October 23. Doors open 5pm. Show starts at 6pm. Buy tickets here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
