Sunday Scoreboard: Live blog of today's Illawarra Premier League preliminary final between Wollongong United and Cringila Lions

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 15 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:00pm
Cringila will be hoping to cause another upset today following their 4-0 rout of Bulli last weekend. Picture by Anna Warr

It all comes down to a Macedonian Derby to see who will face Wollongong Olympic at WIN Stadium in the Illawarra Premier League grand final next week.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

