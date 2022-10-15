It all comes down to a Macedonian Derby to see who will face Wollongong Olympic at WIN Stadium in the Illawarra Premier League grand final next week.
League champions Wollongong United will take on rivals Cringila Lions at Macedonia Park on Sunday at 3pm.
United are coming off the back of a heartbreaking 2-0 loss in extra time to Olympic last week.
Cringila however are feeling as confident as ever following a 4-0 thumping of Bulli in their elimination final.
Catch all the action LIVE with the Mercury's Sunday Scoreboard blog which will give you to the minute updates on the fixtures.
We'll also provide a wrap from yesterday's District League preliminary final between Unanderra and University.
Please find the blog below...
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
