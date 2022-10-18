Macca's food drive for sick children's families at Wollongong Hospital

Four Illawarra Maccas outlets are calling for food donations to help create a feel of a home-away-from-home for sick children and carers at the Wollongong Hospital.
The food drive is aimed at supporting caring families visiting the Wollongong Hospital family room.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Sydney's Wollongong family room is set up for loved ones caring for a sick child to be able to step away and take a break.
The room consists of a kitchen, bathroom, lounge-space and kid's play area is operated by volunteers from the local community.
McDonald's Warilla Restaurant Manager Sharnae Swarte said the restaurant has stepped up to look after caring families.
"The family room needs food to be able to supply it to people and we have decided to extend our support to them," she said.
"People can donate canned, long-life items, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, soups sachets, biscuits, spreads, cereal, or any packaged snacks that can be given out individually," she said.
All donations can be dropped off at any of the four stores.
Ms Swarte will also be volunteering to help operate the room at the hospital and is encouraging people to help out in any way they can.
McDonald's General Manager James Swarte said the response from customers had been amazing.
"The family room couldn't operate for a very long time during COVID and now that they are able to operate again and help seriously ill children and their families, we really wanted to support them in anyway we could," he said.
"McDonald's has a very close relationship with RMHC and do a lot of work around the country but this is the first time we have done something for the Wollongong family room," he said.
Volunteer and family room coordinator Nicole Hughes said she was appreciative of McDonald's support in making the family room functional.
"Being able to provide food to visiting families makes their hospital experience a little more bearable and the food donations will help us do just that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.