Maccas food drive for caring families at Wollongong hospital family room.

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:30am
Macca's food drive for sick children's families at Wollongong Hospital

Four Illawarra Maccas outlets are calling for food donations to help create a feel of a home-away-from-home for sick children and carers at the Wollongong Hospital.

