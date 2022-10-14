Immaculately presented

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Located in the sought-after coastal seaside suburb of Port Kembla this neat family home enjoys north east facing harbour and water views.
Centrally positioned within the Port Kembla township in a well-established quiet street and within minutes' drive to the famous Port Kembla beach.
Set on 699sqm of land, this solid full brick single level home enjoys an abundance of natural light with modern yet contemporary decor.
Features include three generously sized bedrooms, integrated dining and lounge, a sleek poly kitchen with stone benchtops, quality stainless steel gas/electric appliances, double oven and dishwasher along with well-appointed bathrooms and an internal laundry.
Complete with air-conditioning, gas fireplace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, attic storage and polished floorboards.
As an added bonus there is an air-conditioned home office/library, beauty/hair studio or man cave with separate side access.
Entertain all year round in complete privacy with an outdoor undercover entertainment alfresco area.
A perfect, relaxed and carefree neighbourhood to raise a family and entertain guests with everything you need at your doorstep.
The property also has a DA approval for an extensive extension, along with garaging. Plans and approvals are available on request.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years.
