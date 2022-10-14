Palatial family entertainer

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Sparing no expense in its embrace of modern luxury, this remarkable home on a generous 2567sqm will impress and inspire at every turn.
Providing a grand floor plan with three crisply zoned living areas plus a rumpus/games room, enchanting alfresco spaces and majestic north views over sprawling gardens and hills to the escarpment.
Darren Kay, principal at Belle Property Illawarra said, "This spectacular home is a beautiful blend of executive living and country tranquillity, sitting at the end of an exclusive cul de sac and looking over the rolling hills of Mount Kembla while still being just 15 minutes from the Wollongong CBD."
You don't need to look any further to achieve your ultimate family lifestyle as this palatial home is packed full of decadent features.
"It has high ceilings, dark timber flooring, marble bathrooms, ducted air-conditioning, spacious chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, covered alfresco dining area and entertainment deck and four car garaging suitable for luxury vehicles," Darren said.
The four bedrooms include sumptuous master quarters with walk-around robe and full couple's ensuite.
There is no better place to sit and soak up the surroundings then on the all-seasons patio and open deck facing the sundrenched outlook.
This is a rare executive opportunity in a simply spectacular nature setting.
