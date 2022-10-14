Thousands of Illawarra students have received early entry offers to the University of Wollongong and other schools, taking some of the stress out of HSC exam study.
UOW has said it received more than 8000 applications for early entry with 90 per cent of these eligible for either a bachelor offer or a pathway course.
Smith's Hill High School captain Jake Bradley is one of them, and he said he was relieved to learn he had an early entry offer from both UOW and the Australian National University in Canberra to study a Bachelor of politics, philosophy and economics.
"More than anything it removes the pressure of the HSC," Jake said.
The 18-year-old is studying up to seven hours a day for his exams, aiming to achieve an ATAR of 98 even though he only needs a score of 94 and he's secured two offers already.
"If you didn't make an early application then you really need to achieve the required ATAR of the course you want to enrol in," he said.
"Some students are doing excessive hours of study because not every degree had an early entry option or they didn't work hard enough in the trials."
UOW deputy-vice chancellor of academic and student life Professor Theo Farrell said the early admission program had been running for more than two decades.
"The program assesses students beyond their ATAR - it takes into account academic readiness as well as skills and experiences, personal attributes and attitudes," Professor Farrell said.
The most in-demand courses for early entry at UOW were Nursing, Business, Primary Education, Exercise Science, and Medical and Health Sciences.
"Nursing and education are two areas we desperately need staff in the Illawarra and across the state, why wouldn't you want to encourage and support young people who want to train in those professions?" Professor Farrell said.
He said one in five UOW students came from household with lower socioeconomic status, and half the student population were the first in their family to attend university.
Despite some school principals suggesting early entry offers see students slack off in their exams, Professor Farrell said most domestic students who go to university in NSW will enter through early admissions of some variety.
Jake Bradley will be glad when his last exam is over on November 3. He is managing his study by taking time out on the basketball court, and managing his mental health and his mates.
"We've been through two lockdowns and even though we've had to become more adaptive and be able to self-sustain and work individually, it's also been really important to catch with friends to study at the library or just check in on one another in group chats," Jake said.
While Jake knows he has major choices ahead, some certainties can be relied upon in an evolving world.
"I'm not looking forward to economics because the information is always changing and there's always so much happening globally," he said.
"With Maths, at least you know the content will be the same."
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.