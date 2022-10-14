A young man involved in a melee outside Wollongong McDonald's earlier this year has avoided a harsher sentence because he eventually tried to stop the brawling.
Dean Barlow faced Wollongong Local Court for sentencing on Friday after pleading guilty to affray.
The 20-year-old was in a ute with others that pulled up in the car park of the fast food restaurant about 1.38am on March 26.
He and three others got out, before two of his friends immediately approached an unknown man who was with several others, and an argument began.
Shortly afterwards, one of Barlow's friends, Josh Solomons, hit the other man to the side, who retaliated by kicking and punching.
Barlow then jumped over a railing and together with Solomons and the other friend, attacked the other man.
Barlow pushed, kicked and punched the man in the ensuing brawl.
He then jumped back over the railing, and spent the next 10 minutes trying to prevent his friends from fighting.
The court heard Barlow had a limited record and spent much of the incident trying to stop the violence.
Solomons had received an intensive corrections order for his role in the fight, but he had a more extensive criminal record and was subject to court orders at the time.
Prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin accepted Barlow had a limited record but he had a conviction for affray from last year, and the initial part of his offending was serious.
Magistrate Michael Ong accepted that Barlow tried to act as a peacemaker, but he had not needed to involve himself at the start of the fight.
Magistrate Ong said it was less than a year after Barlow was fined $500 for affray that he found himself in another melee.
He took into account Barlow's guilty plea, and noted his efforts to stop the fight, saying that made a difference; had he not, he would have been facing a jail sentence.
Instead, Magistrate Ong placed Barlow on an 18-month community correction order, with the condition he be of good behaviour.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
